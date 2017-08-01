Welbilt announces participation at GulfHost, Dubai 2020

GulfHost will take place in the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 6 to 8
Published: 24 February 2020 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Global manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment, Welbilt has announced it will participate in the upcoming GulfHost, Dubai 2020 trade show.

The company will come into the exhibition showcasing culinary equipment in both the coffee shop and wider HoReCa industry.

Products to be launched at the show include the Convotherm-brand ConvoSense oven. Utilising both sensor technology and AI technology, the combi oven can analyse the correct cooking protocol for each item put in.

Other products from Convoterm will include the 4 Bake range of ovens, the brand’s family of smaller-sized equipment.

For its coffee shop industry contribution, Welbilt’s Merrychef brand will show its eikon e1s machines. The e1s serves as a simple solution for a café or coffee shop to start offering hot food options despite possible space limitations.

The product uses convection, tuned impingement and microwave heating methods to heat food products 12x faster than conventional ovens according to Merrychef.

Welbilt’s recently acquired Crem brand will show a range of professional coffee machines at GulfHost. Products shown will range from modular coffee machines, to espresso machines of varying sizes.

During GulfHost, Welbilt has said it will run daily live cooking demonstrations using a range of equipment from Covotherm, Merrychef and its Garland brand.

