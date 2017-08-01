Atlantis, The Palm Dubai to host surfing competition

Published: 25 February 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Taking place on March 14, Atlantis, The Palm Dubai will hold a surfing competition at its Wavebreaker venue.

Running from 6 pm onwards, the Surfs Up contest is divided into an 12-16 division and a 17+ division.

Surfers will be judged on signature moves and consistency, with prizes given out for first, second and third place.

Those in third place will receive an iPhone 11, while second place will receive the same plus a sea lion experience at Atlantis. The top spot surfer will be given a weekend stay at the five-star resort for two adults and two children, along with a complimentary Aquatrek and dolphin experience.

For spectators, the entertainment venue will provide a live DJ, as well as a choice of food items and beverages.
