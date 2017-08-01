Bahrain International suspends flights from Sharjah and Dubai

Bahrain has temporarily halted all flights from both Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport.

Effective immediately, the Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) in Bahrain said the freeze has been forced to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Sister publication Arabian Business noted Bahrain announced its first case on February 24 and shut three schools. The carrier of the virus was a man returning from Iran via Dubai.

A statement on the Bahrain News Agency website said: “All arrivals to Bahrain International Airport suspected of infection will be tested and, if found to be suffering from the condition, are immediately transferred to designated centres for isolation and treatment.”

On the same day, the UAE announced it had issued a travel ban from Thailand and Iran, two of the worst-hit countries outside of China. The Sultanate of Oman too has issued a travel ban from Iran amid the global COVID-19 issue.