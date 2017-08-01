Dubai Food Festival to highlight independent F&B venues

Dubai Food Festival to highlight independent F&B venues
Dishes from Lan Kwai Fong, one of the shortlisted Hidden Gems
Published: 25 February 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The seventh edition of the Dubai Food Festival (DFF) will again hosts its Hidden Gem awards.

Hidden Gems celebrates “the unsung heroes” of Dubai’s F&B scene, focusing on the independent venues found throughout the emirate.

A shortlist of 40 restaurants, cafes and food outlets have been selected by users of the Zomato app, representing a global selection of cuisines, including Japanese, Hawaiian, Uzbek and Ethiopian.

All shortlisted venues have no more than two branches, while also offering individual meals for AED100 or less.

The top 10 Hidden Gems venues will be named on March 14, with voting open until March 11.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) CEO Ahmed Al Khaja said: “Every year, the DFF Hidden Gems creates such excitement, with many people going to try venues for the very first time, and restaurant owners thrilled to have made the list. Dubai’s culturally diverse society is fuelled by these small, popular restaurants and cafes.”

Al Khaja added: “They stand as testament to our belief that in Dubai, anything is possible. Some of these restaurants were opened by individuals who came to Dubai with little more than a dream. Hidden Gems is a chance for them to achieve even greater status and popularity, and we salute all of the small businesses who work so very hard to feed the city night and day.”

DFF will be a citywide celebration of the emirate’s F&B scene and will take place from February 26 until March 14.

