Five-star property to open in Oman’s growing tourism complex

Tourism developer Muriya has announced its plans to open a 400-key five-star hotel in Oman’s Salalah.

Sitting within the tourism complex Hawana Salahah, the property will open in phases, with the first phase scheduled to be complete in December.

Comprising a 105,00 sqm space, the hotel will connect to the surrounding complex’s array of F&B venues and pools, along with its fitness and leisure club and MICE facilities. Once complete, the hotel will bring the complex’s hotel collection to four, as well as an additional eco-lodge. As Muriya and Orascom Development Holding (ODH) AG chairman Samih Sawiris explained, Muriya has currently invested US$750 into the Sultanate’s tourism sector.

Sawiris said: “We closely and continuously collaborate with the Government of Oman and our partners at OMRAN to contribute to the long-term and sustainable 2040 vision of the Sultanate for the tourism sector, which will be a major contributor to economic diversification as well as direct and indirect job creation for Omanis.”

The five-star property is projected to bring in an additional 400 jobs to Oman’s tourism sector, as well as increase Hawana Salalah’s hotel capacity to 1,500 keys.

Sawiris added: “Once completed, the hotel complex will make Hawana Salalah the only destination in Oman that offers five very unique hotel and lodging propositions across 1,500 luxury rooms.”

He concluded: “The tourism sector is primarily an engine for economic growth and job creation, and Muriya has continuously spearheaded such growth, tying in hotel development into the already existing multitude of facilities within its destinations.”