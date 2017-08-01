Folly by Nick & Scott and Publique to celebrate third anniversaries

Folly by Nick & Scott and Publique are both celebrating their third year of operation on March 1 and 2.

Publique will mark the occasion by providing a buy-one-get-one-free deal across all items on its menu. From 12 pm until close on March 1, the French-inspired venue will provide one free item from its a la carte menu.

Dishes include grilled octopus, dynamite shrimps and beef carpaccio, with a selection of mains such as pizza, burgers and steaks, alongside fondue, raclette and pierrade.

The following day, neighbouring venue Folly by Nick & Scott will organise an evening brunch. Served from 7 pm till 10 pm, the brunch will be priced at AED250 with soft drinks or AED495 with house drinks.

The brunch will feature egg, pancetta and mushroom or grilled rib eye coupled with cabbage, sesame and green salsa.

Both within Souk Madinat Jumeirah, the eateries are within Gates Hospitality’s portfolio. The hospitality development company first launched a decade ago and operates Ultra Brasserie, The Black Lion Public House & Dining, Bistro des Arts, Reform Social & Grill, Publique, and Folly by Nick & Scott. It also has ownership of Six Senses Zighy Bay.