Folly by Nick & Scott and Publique to celebrate third anniversaries

Hospitality
News
Published: 25 February 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Folly by Nick & Scott and Publique are both celebrating their third year of operation on March 1 and 2.

Publique will mark the occasion by providing a buy-one-get-one-free deal across all items on its menu. From 12 pm until close on March 1, the French-inspired venue will provide one free item from its a la carte menu.

Dishes include grilled octopus, dynamite shrimps and beef carpaccio, with a selection of mains such as pizza, burgers and steaks, alongside fondue, raclette and pierrade.

The following day, neighbouring venue Folly by Nick & Scott will organise an evening brunch. Served from 7 pm till 10 pm, the brunch will be priced at AED250 with soft drinks or AED495 with house drinks.

The brunch will feature egg, pancetta and mushroom or grilled rib eye coupled with cabbage, sesame and green salsa.

Both within Souk Madinat Jumeirah, the eateries are within Gates Hospitality’s portfolio. The hospitality development company first launched a decade ago and operates Ultra Brasserie, The Black Lion Public House & Dining, Bistro des Arts, Reform Social & Grill, Publique, and Folly by Nick & Scott. It also has ownership of Six Senses Zighy Bay.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

B&H Worldwide facility expands ten-fold in Melbourne, Australia
    Coronavirus could push the world to the brink of a global recession, investors warned
      Canon beefs up 4K range with new EOS 850D
        5 minutes with... Jim Louderback, VidCon Abu Dhabi
          Oliver Stone to lead jury at Saudi Arabia's first international film fest

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2