Kempinski Hotels names VP of operations in MEA

Hospitality
News
Kempinski Hotels names VP of operations in MEA
Wafik Youssef
Published: 25 February 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Kempinski Hotels has promoted Wafik Youssef to the position of VP operations, Middle East & Africa.

The Egyptian national will be responsible in supporting all MEA operations, while reinforcing the brand recognition in the region and upholding both quality standards and guest experience.

Youssef has been with Kempinski for a decade, previously holding the post of regional director of operations, Middle East & Africa. In this position he was at the forefront of maintaining performance standards and driving quality.

The new operations VP holds close to 20 years of experience in hospitality. In 2006 he was part of Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai’s opening team. In 2008 he was the front office manager at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, again in its opening phase.

He returned to Kempinski a year later and has held titles such as front office manager and rooms division manager at Grand Hotel Kempinski, High Tatras, Slovakia, along with executive assistant manager at Grand Hotel Djibloho Kempinski, Equatorial Guinea.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DiGiCo launches A164D Wall LCD and A168D Stage
    MNOs join HAPS Alliance to boost mile high connectivity
      Vox secures MENA distribution rights for Saudi animation film
        Lázaro Rosa-Violan's rainforest-inspired Amazonico opens in Dubai
          Zimbabwe telecoms magnate to bid on Ethiopian telco licence

            More related galleries

            Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
              Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2
                Pictures: Mercedes-Benz at the 11th General Police Equipment Exhibition & Conference, Frankfurt
                  Photos: Sustainable design in hospitality panel discussion
                    Photos: Day four at Gulfood 2020