Kempinski Hotels names VP of operations in MEA

Kempinski Hotels has promoted Wafik Youssef to the position of VP operations, Middle East & Africa.

The Egyptian national will be responsible in supporting all MEA operations, while reinforcing the brand recognition in the region and upholding both quality standards and guest experience.

Youssef has been with Kempinski for a decade, previously holding the post of regional director of operations, Middle East & Africa. In this position he was at the forefront of maintaining performance standards and driving quality.

The new operations VP holds close to 20 years of experience in hospitality. In 2006 he was part of Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai’s opening team. In 2008 he was the front office manager at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, again in its opening phase.

He returned to Kempinski a year later and has held titles such as front office manager and rooms division manager at Grand Hotel Kempinski, High Tatras, Slovakia, along with executive assistant manager at Grand Hotel Djibloho Kempinski, Equatorial Guinea.