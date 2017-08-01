Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA appoints KSA managing director

Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA has appointed Hamid Sidine as its managing director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and as its COO for Turkey and Africa.

A professional with a career spanning three decades, Sidine will head the company’s Riyadh office, responsible for achieving its goals of operating 25 KSA hotels by 2025.

His double-barrelled position will also have him lead the group in its development and expansion plans in Turkey and Africa.

Prior to his post with Millennium, the Moroccan national has worked with brands including Sofitel, Pullman, Coralia Club and Novotel in locations such as KSA, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Chad, the Ivory Coast and France.

Commenting on his new role, Sidine said: “This is an exciting time to join Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA and I look forward to playing a key role in delivering its ambitious expansion plans for Saudi Arabia and the wider region. Being based in Riyadh offers a distinct advantage, enabling me to work closely with partners and investors to deliver maximum value, which is the cornerstone of the company’s business philosophy.”

Miilennium Hotels & Resorts MEA CEO Kevork Deldelian added: “Sidine’s vast experience and leadership expertise will be a distinct advantage as we realise our strategic vision for Saudi Arabia and further strengthen our partnerships with hotel owners in the kingdom, with a priority on maximising return on investment. I am confident Sidine will also drive forward our growth strategy in Turkey and Africa, stamping out our footprint in destinations on our development radar.”

Sidine’s appointment comes a month after the group outlined its wide-scale expansion plans in the Kingdom. Speaking to Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa president, Ali Hamad Lakhraim Alzaabi at the Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), the president outlined the group’s plans.

He explained that Millennium intends expansion across Riyadh and Jeddah, along with religious hubs such as Makkah and Medina. Alzaabi further explained the group plans to move into the Kingdom’s “secondary cities”, including Hail, Tabuk, Jazan, Abha and others.

He said: “All of these cities will continue to grow and help build brand awareness when people come to bigger cities. Riyadh, Makkah, Medina and Jeddah will be our main focus, of course, we’ll have as many hotels to service all of our clients in all of the cities.”

Overall, Alzaabi revealed the group is eyeing a portfolio of around 50 properties in Saudi in the next 10 years.