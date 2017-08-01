Report: Expo to draw 3 million international visitors to the UAE

An additional 3 million international visitors are expected to visit the UAE during Expo 2020 according to a report.

Released jointly by Colliers International, it predicted Saudi Arabia, India, UK, India and Pakistan to bring in the most international arrivals.

Indian visitation is projected to increase by 770,000 between 2020 and 2021, while arrivals from Saudi Arabia will increase 240,000, Philippines and UK both 150,000 and Pakistan 140,000, during the same time period.

The research was released ahead of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2020 which takes place in the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 19 to 22.

ATM exhibition director ME Danielle Curtis explained: "Not only will Expo 2020 increase international arrivals to the UAE and showcase the country as a major global tourism hub – it has also provided the country with the opportunity to expand its world-class hospitality offerings; upgrade its airports and transport infrastructure; and develop an expansive array or new retail, leisure and entertainment facilities as well as diversifying its key source markets by reaching out to new and emerging markets.”

As Expo 2020 approaches, ATM said that the UAE is currently seeing a shift in its top source markets. Asia pacific market is set to become the largest source of arrivals in the UAE – witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% until 2024 - driven in large by the Indian subcontinent.

“The introduction of a new multi-entry five-year tourist visa will not only drive more frequent travel to the country and longer stays but it will also allow for a whole host of new airline routes, making the country more accessible to a host of first time tourists from emerging markets – providing a boost to overall tourist spend and further stimulating the UAE’s GDP impact,” Curtis added.

According to data from STR, Dubai had more than 120,000 hotel rooms as of February 2020, with a goal of 160,000 hotel rooms by October 2020 to meet the demand generated by Expo 2020.