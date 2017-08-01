UAE issues travel ban to Iran and Thailand over COVID-19 outbreaks

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases in both Iran and Thailand, the UAE has issued a travel ban to the two countries.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, UAE citizens are unable to travel to the countries until further notice.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued details on February 24, saying: "In light of the UAE's efforts to monitor and contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and in the interest of general public safety and health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a travel ban, calling on all UAE citizens to not travel to Iran and Thailand at present and up until further notice.”

It added: "UAE citizens currently in these countries are requested to contact the UAE Embassy or the Ministry's call centre on 800 44444, and register on the ministry's 'Tawajudi' service."

Similarly, the Sultanate of Oman has reported its first two cases of the coronavirus, later issuing its own travel ban to Iran.

Arabian Business reported that two Omani women who had returned from Oman were diagnosed with the deadly virus.

The civil aviation authority said in a tweet that it was "suspending all civilian flights between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran starting today and until further notice."

In the hospitality world, fears surrounding the virus have been damaging. STR later earlier this month noted that hotel occupancy in Mainland China has dropped significantly. Meanwhile, hospitality group Hilton has temporarily closed 150 China-located hotels over safety concerns and slumped demand.