Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown launches recruitment campaign

Hospitality
News
Published: 26 February 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Ahead of its opening, InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown has launched a hiring campaign looking for talent across a number of sectors.

The property has revealed it is currently hiring professionals for its housekeeping, engineering, restaurant & bars, finance, I.T. and front office divisions.

Matching the property’s fashion-inspired and artistic theme, the campaign has been launched with a number of unorthodox adverts to catch candidates’ attention.

[[{"fid":"78690","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Above: An example of one of the posters

Prospective candidates are asked to bring with them a personality which matches the lifestyle hotel’s laidback atmosphere.

Candidates from around the world are asked to apply here, while shortlisted applicants will be asked to upload a video showing their local neighbourhood and detailing why it’s meaningful.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown GM Laura Eggleton said: “At Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown we are all about challenging the norms, and recruiting talent is no exception. Our team are a curated hospitality unit founded on personalities and creative flair, derived from the hotel’s culture and design. Our recruitment process is vibrant and never boring to ensure we attract employees based on their potential, passion and desire to succeed.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

5 minutes with... Jim Louderback, VidCon Abu Dhabi
    Oliver Stone to lead jury at Saudi Arabia's first international film fest
      Sennheiser hosts Sound Academy in Dubai
        Smartworld and Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability
          Former Aramco chair appointed as Saudi Arabia's investment minister

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2