Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown launches recruitment campaign

Ahead of its opening, InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown has launched a hiring campaign looking for talent across a number of sectors.

The property has revealed it is currently hiring professionals for its housekeeping, engineering, restaurant & bars, finance, I.T. and front office divisions.

Matching the property’s fashion-inspired and artistic theme, the campaign has been launched with a number of unorthodox adverts to catch candidates’ attention.

Above: An example of one of the posters

Prospective candidates are asked to bring with them a personality which matches the lifestyle hotel’s laidback atmosphere.

Candidates from around the world are asked to apply here, while shortlisted applicants will be asked to upload a video showing their local neighbourhood and detailing why it’s meaningful.