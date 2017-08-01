Kuwait International extends flight ban to South Korea, Thailand and Italy

Hospitality
News
Kuwait International extends flight ban to South Korea, Thailand and Italy
Expats who have visited these countries in the last two weeks will be denied entry into Kuwait
Published: 26 February 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Kuwait International Airport has suspended all flights to and from South Korea, Thailand and Italy as the three countries reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the decision was taken following recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

The DGCA continued, saying that all expats who have visited these countries in the last two weeks will be denied entry into Kuwait. Kuwait nationals meanwhile will be granted entry but immediately placed in quarantine.

Arabian Business added DGCA said that no entry visas will be issued for those coming from the three countries.

Kuwait Airport’s flight ban to the trio of country comes soon after it banned travellers from Iran to enter the country. Iran currently has some of the highest coronavirus levels outside of China.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Kuwait News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

KPMG opens its first Insights Center in the Middle East
    AG&P breaks ground on LNG import facility at Karaikal Port, expands access to natural gas for downstream customers in South India
      GP Global announces plans to expand its international operations into the Americas
        The 28th Annual MPGC being held in Bahrain gathers steam
          Mexico to stop refining premium gasoline in favour of imports

            More related galleries

            Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
              Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                  Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2
                    Pictures: Mercedes-Benz at the 11th General Police Equipment Exhibition & Conference, Frankfurt