Kuwait International extends flight ban to South Korea, Thailand and Italy

Kuwait International Airport has suspended all flights to and from South Korea, Thailand and Italy as the three countries reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the decision was taken following recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

The DGCA continued, saying that all expats who have visited these countries in the last two weeks will be denied entry into Kuwait. Kuwait nationals meanwhile will be granted entry but immediately placed in quarantine.

Arabian Business added DGCA said that no entry visas will be issued for those coming from the three countries.

Kuwait Airport’s flight ban to the trio of country comes soon after it banned travellers from Iran to enter the country. Iran currently has some of the highest coronavirus levels outside of China.