Marea Dubai to host East meets West F&B experience

Marea Dubai in DIFC, sister to the double Michelin-starred Manhattan Marea, will host both chef Michael White and Akmal Anuar next month.

Taking place on March 10, the chefs will collaborate on a menu showcasing cuisines from both the East and West. The six-course menu, named Poseidon Adventure, will allow both chefs to show their culinary skills.

The menu will feature a combination of chilled and warm seafood starters from each chef, two pasta courses that have been created exclusively for the night and a joint main course, with a chocolate dessert served at the end.

Dishes include langoustines scampi with leeks, hazelnuts, blasamico, and black truffle representing the West and kelp-cured seabass enhanced with wasabi to represent the East.

Pasta dishes will be a hand-rolled garganelli with blue fin tuna Bolognese by chef White and the cod milt prepared by chef Anuar.

White will continue the evening with a wagyu ribeye finished with mushrooms and red prawn mouse, while chef Anuar will conclude with his selection of chocolate desserts.

The menu will be served for one day only, priced at AED475 per person.

Hailing from Singapore, chef Anuar is at the helm of 3 Fils, a modern Asian venue specialising in seafood. Italy’s chef White on the other hand is the current culinary head of Marea Dubai.