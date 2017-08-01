Marriott announces third year of Tahseen programme

Following a successful second year, hospitality group Marriott International has announced it will run its Tahseen programme for a third year.

The Tahseen programme aims to help locals within the MEA region to get into managerial roles within Marriott properties.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the programme, which is developed in partnership with Cornell University, saw 33 Saudis and four Bahrainis graduate in 2019. The 12-month programme focuses on applying practical skills across all of a hotel’s departments, as well as helping students develop leadership skills.

Tahseen Saudi Arabia in 2017 posted successful results also, revealing that 30% of its graduates received a promotion at Marriott within a year.

With the success of Tahseen in Saudi Arabia, the programme has been rolled out across other MEA markets, including Egypt in 2018 and the UAE and Bahrain last year. Tahseen Egypt was developed in partnership with Helwan University and Professional Development Foundation (PDF) and received the Ministry of Higher Education’s approval, earning bachelor’s degree accreditation in 2019.

Marriott International chief HR officer, EMEA Francisca Martinez said: “Marriott International has a long history of investing in programs that help young people develop skills that are critical in today’s dynamic working environment. Within two years of the program launch, Tahseen has successfully placed more than 65 Saudi and Bahrain nationals in managerial roles. We are delighted to see over 50 new Tahseen candidates join the third year of the program and we look forward to attracting more talented and ambitious professionals to become the next generation of hospitality leaders in Saudi Arabia.”