Media Rotana appoints speciality chef

Five-star property Media Rotana has announced the appointment of Fortunato Leocato as its speciality chef.

In his role Leocato will chef at the property’s Italian venue Prego’s. He will be expected to bring with him his existing experience in management, coaching and leading.

Hailing from Italy’s Sicily, the chef hods a degree in catering, along with close to 20 years of culinary experience. He first joined Rotana in 2017, having previously worked at hotel in the UK and on a cruise ship with Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

In his own words, “My journey still continues with ever-gaining experience in terms of pre-opening and effective operations.”