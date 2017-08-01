Millennium Al Barsha adds Moroccan Kitchen to portfolio

Millennium Al Barsha adds Moroccan Kitchen to portfolio
Grilled dishes include lamb kebab, kofta, skewers, chicken and lamb cutlets
Published: 26 February 2020 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Four-star property Millennium Al Barsha has announced the opening of its Moroccan Kitchen F&B venue.

The restaurant’s opening brings the hotel’s F&B portfolio to four, including its House of Colours eatery, lobby lounge and poolside venue.

Headed by chef Maria Zahzah, a Moroccan national, the menu features staples such as lamb couscous with vegetables, chicken couscous with tefaya, chicken rafisa along with lamb, chicken and fish tagine.

Desserts range from corn de gazelle, to Grilled dishes include lamb kebab, kofta, skewers, chicken and lamb cutlets almond gribba, fekkas sweet and sheabakiya sweet.

Millennium Al Barsha GM Christian Palacin said: “We are delighted to open this unique concept that is perfectly set to become a preferred destination in Dubai. The restaurant provides authentic Moroccan experience with an extensive selection of delicious dishes made with the freshest ingredients within an open delight kitchen.”

Situated closely to Mall of the Emirates, the hotel features 229 rooms and 109 serviced apartments.


