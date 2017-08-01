Millennium Central Kuwait Downtown partners with Rotana Media Group

The property has pledged to host Rotana musicians and production members ahead of the upcoming Hala February concerts
Published: 26 February 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Millennium Central Kuwait Downtown has announced a partnership with Rotana Media Group for the fourth consecutive year.

The property has pledged to host Rotana musicians and production members ahead of the upcoming Hala February concerts.

The Millennium hotel will also act as a rehearsal venue for the musicians in preparation of their performances at the Kuwait Opera House.

Falling on February 26, Hala February is a festival in commemoration of the liberation of Kuwait; the event doubles as a celebration of the Arabian music culture.

Millennium Central Kuwait Downtown GM Alaa Selim said: “We are extremely proud to support in this mega festival by hosting a huge share of the rehearsals for the Hala February. It’s the most joyful time in the country, and we as a leading hospitality provider are always keen to facilitate public occasions as well as celebrate with our guests their special moments.”
