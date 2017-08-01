Millennium Central Kuwait Downtown partners with Rotana Media Group

Millennium Central Kuwait Downtown has announced a partnership with Rotana Media Group for the fourth consecutive year.

The property has pledged to host Rotana musicians and production members ahead of the upcoming Hala February concerts.

The Millennium hotel will also act as a rehearsal venue for the musicians in preparation of their performances at the Kuwait Opera House.

Falling on February 26, Hala February is a festival in commemoration of the liberation of Kuwait; the event doubles as a celebration of the Arabian music culture.