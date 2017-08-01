Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery relaunches detox brunch

The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel has announced it has relaunched its detox brunch for guests.
Centred on clean-eating, the brunch is entirely paleo and vegan friendly and does not include any alcohol.
Dishes include a raw herb salad, Arabic mezze and tapas and a range of juices and smoothies.
For dessert, cakes are served which are made with buckwheat flower, milk and coconut sugar.
Coupling the brunch is a choice of either a yoga and meditation session or a spa experience.
The brunch is priced at AED500 for four and is served every Friday until April 10.