Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery relaunches detox brunch

The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel has announced it has relaunched its detox brunch for guests.

Centred on clean-eating, the brunch is entirely paleo and vegan friendly and does not include any alcohol.

Dishes include a raw herb salad, Arabic mezze and tapas and a range of juices and smoothies.

For dessert, cakes are served which are made with buckwheat flower, milk and coconut sugar.

Coupling the brunch is a choice of either a yoga and meditation session or a spa experience.

The brunch is priced at AED500 for four and is served every Friday until April 10.