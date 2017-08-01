Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery relaunches detox brunch

Hospitality
News
Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery relaunches detox brunch
The brunch is priced at AED500 for four and is served every Friday until April 10
Published: 26 February 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel has announced it has relaunched its detox brunch for guests.

Centred on clean-eating, the brunch is entirely paleo and vegan friendly and does not include any alcohol.

Dishes include a raw herb salad, Arabic mezze and tapas and a range of juices and smoothies.

For dessert, cakes are served which are made with buckwheat flower, milk and coconut sugar.

Coupling the brunch is a choice of either a yoga and meditation session or a spa experience.

The brunch is priced at AED500 for four and is served every Friday until April 10.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

5 minutes with... Jim Louderback, VidCon Abu Dhabi
    Oliver Stone to lead jury at Saudi Arabia's first international film fest
      Sennheiser hosts Sound Academy in Dubai
        Smartworld and Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability
          Former Aramco chair appointed as Saudi Arabia's investment minister

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2