Hospitality
News
Tenerife hotel in lockdown as guest tests positive for coronavirus
H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife
Published: 26 February 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife has entered a lockdown scenario as one of its guests have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The Guardian wrote that 1,000 guests have been quarantined at the 467-key property.

Health authorities ordered the lockdown following confirmation an Italian doctor at the four-star resort tested positive. Currently, guests have been ordered to stay within their rooms using their minibars for food and drink.

A guest of the property, Steve McHardy told The Guardian he and his wife have no idea of when they can leave. McHardy said: “There’s no indication of whether we’ll get out when we’ve been tested or after 14 days,” he told the Guardian. “People questioned how many doctors are coming. If there’s 1,000 people, you don’t know how long it’s going to take to be tested and how they will decide in what order people are tested.”

Hotel’s website revealed the property would be closed until 15 March. It said it was “providing customers and hotel staff all the necessary care and attention so that, despite the inconveniences this situation may cause, they are taken care of in the best way possible.”

Another guest, just 27 years old said: “We’re in our room with the baby,” said Green. We’re worried for the baby … I don’t think we’ll be allowed to leave. We don’t want to be here. We’re fed up now.”

The impact of coronavirus on the hospitality industry has already been immense. China remains a massive source market for much of the world’s tourism; Hilton for example revealed it has temporarily closed 150 China-located hotels due to lowered demand. The hospitality group added it could see between a US$25 and $50 million drop in earnings this year from the virus.

As the virus continues to spread beyond China, Bahrain’s International Airport announced a temporarily freeze on flights to Sharjah and Dubai this week.

