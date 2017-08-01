Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah appoints F&B director

Published: 26 February 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah has appointed Miguel Duarte Silva as its F&B director.

In his role, Silva will lead the F&B team, managing its 10 F&B venues, including Lexington Grill, Umi and Marjan.

A culinary veteran, Silva first entered the F&B world at 18 where he was already a restaurant owner in Portugal. By 23 he had four restaurants and by 28 he made the move to the hospitality industry.

Since arriving in Dubai in 2015, Silva has worked as operations manager for Grosvenor House, helping in securing Toro Toro multiple awards. He has also managed the teams at Belgian Beer Café, Cargo, Maison Mathis and Le Petit Belge.

On his new appointment Silva said “I am excited to be joining the talented food and beverage team at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. The hotel is renowned for its magnificent range of restaurants, I look forward to building further on this with new ideas and continuing to deliver outstanding service and experiences to our guests.”


