Archipelago International enters partnership with Maison Privee

Indonesia’s Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest independent hotel operator, has entered a partnership with Dubai-based Maison Privee.

The long-term agreement will see Archipelago enter the UAE market with the Maison Privee powered by Aston brand. As sister publication Arabian Business explained, the deal will also allow the Dubai home rental company to access Archipelago’s distribution, marketing and corporate infrastructure.

Archipelago International currently operates more than 150 hotels, with a further 100 in the pipeline across Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. Maison Privee meanwhile has a portfolio of more than 200 apartments, penthouses and villas across Dubai.

Archipelago MD Gerard Byrne said: "While not unique in the international context, this is the first deal of its kind in the UAE, and not only serves to complement the government's strategic accommodation goals for Expo 2020 but also gives our southeast Asian customers a broader choice when visiting Dubai directly or via the holy cities in Saudi Arabia, as part of an Umrah or Hajj plus pilgrim package.”

Maison Privee co-founders and joint MDs Paul Mallee and Rami Shamaa added: "Having successfully secured significant private Series A investment in 2018, it was vital that we created the right environment for that investment to work and to help us achieve our ambitious growth targets over the next three years.”

They continued: "Archipelago provides us with this platform and together with the brand equity of Aston and Archipelago's reputation generally, both in this region and in Southeast Asia, we feel very confident about this next stage of our development."