Banyan Tree Phuket introduces wellness sanctuary
Wellbeing Pool Villa in Banyan Tree Phuket
Published: 27 February 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Five-star resort Banyan Tree Phuket has announced the opening of its Wellbeing Sanctuary, designed to give guests a health-focused and peaceful holiday.

Comprising 12 eco-sustainable pool villas, each with its own whirlppol and garden views, the sanctuary offers a range of treatments and massages to guests.

The sanctuary offers a daily health plan, including Muay Thai, Thai boxing, spinal stretching, body tension release, herbal therapies, Pilates, yoga, hydrotherapy and meditation.

Stays at the wellness villas will also include a health consultation on arrival, breakfast, complimentary access to 50 different activities, a 60-minute massage each day and a range of products and services to help with sleep.


