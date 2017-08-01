Emirates Palace’s Sayad offers unlimited oysters

Hospitality
News
Emirates Palace’s Sayad offers unlimited oysters
Following the oysters, guests will be provided with a 24 karat gold ice cream dessert
Published: 27 February 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Located in the UAE capital city, Emirates Palace’s Sayad seafood venue has announced it will offer guest unlimited oysters.

Offered until the end of March, a selection of both hot and cold oysters will be prepared for guests. The offer is priced at AED395 including soft drinks, AED495 with house drinks and AED595 with French drinks.

Taking place every Tuesday until the end of March, the venue will run a chef’s table with its chef Johannes at Sayad. The chef will prepare a five-course interactive menu comprising scallops, octopus, tuna tartare, oysters and salmon with caviar cream.

The experience takes place between 7 pm and 1 pm and is inclusive of one drink at AED395.
