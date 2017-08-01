Flynas to fly to 10 new destinations

Saudi low-cost carrier Flynas has announced it will ramp up operations for summer, flying to 10 new destinations.

Departing from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Qassim, the low-cost airline will launch new routes to Salzburg, in Austria; Tirana, in Albania; Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh; in Egypt; Salalah, in Oman; Vienna, in Austria; Sarajevo, in Bosnia and Herzegovina; Baku, in Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi and Batumi in Georgia.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, Flynas CEO Bander Almohanna revealed the flights will start on My 19.

Almohanna added the additional destinations will all be served by between three and eight weekly flights.

Flynas’ operational expansion ties into insights from Arabian Travel Market (ATM) recently. ATM noted earlier this month that low-cost carriers had increased their total seat capacity by 1.6% between 2018 and 2019. ATM added low cost-carriers are continuously taking from the market share which larger carriers control.

ATM exhibition director ME Danielle Curtis shared: “Situated within eight-hours of two-thirds of the world’s population and located between the major cities of Europe in the northwest, the fast-developing East African cities in the west and India and Pakistan in the east – the Middle East is the ideal location to set up a budget airline, attracting passenger traffic from within the region as well as from across much of the eastern hemisphere.”