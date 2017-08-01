JA Lake View Hotel announces family brunch experience

Published: 27 February 2020 - 2:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

JA Lake View Hotel in Dubai has announced a new brunch experience for guests to enjoy.

The brunch will be served every Friday from 12:30 pm to 4pm. Held at the 280-seat ‘81’ eatery, the brunch will take place both indoors and outdoors.

The buffet section of the brunch comprises 10 food stations with roasted beef, brisket and short rib, along with a wide array of grilled Arabic and Western meats.

Beyond its meat selection, the brunch will provide a seafood display with oysters, lobsters, crabs, shellfish, ceviche and a variety of sushi.

The event will also house a Tandoori station, a Spanish paella station, a ravioli and risotto station and a breakfast station.

Catering for vegans there will be a range of mezzes, salads, risottos and noodles.

Desserts include chocolate fountains, profiteroles, eclairs and cakes.

In terms of entertainment there will be a live three-piece band, a DJ, a karaoke machine, pony rides, movie displays and video games.

The brunch is priced at AED248 with soft drinks or AED298 with house drinks, pool access is complimentary.
