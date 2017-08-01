Oman reveals Muscat Airport expansion plan

In line with the Sultanate’s National Aviation Strategy 2030, ambitious expansion plans have been announced for the Muscat International Airport.

The Muscat Airport City will house a free zone, logistics hub and retail zone reported sister publication Arabian Business.

The Muscat Airport Free Zone will span a 3.3 million sqm area and be devoted to e-commerce, manufacturing and packaging industries, along with storage for air freight.

The project will also see a 200,000 sqm logistics area for air freight services, mixed-used projects such as offices for airlines and other economic sectors. Arabian Business also reported the area will include a specialised emergency hospitality.

The 192,000 sqm hospitality zone will house duty-free shops, offices for travel companies and a number of hotels.

The National Aviation Strategy 2030, launched by the Ministry of Transport, aims to strengthen Oman’s economy by improving the aviation industry.