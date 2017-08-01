Oman reveals Muscat Airport expansion plan

Oman reveals Muscat Airport expansion plan
Muscat International Airport
Published: 27 February 2020 - 11:45 a.m.

In line with the Sultanate’s National Aviation Strategy 2030, ambitious expansion plans have been announced for the Muscat International Airport.

The Muscat Airport City will house a free zone, logistics hub and retail zone reported sister publication Arabian Business.

The Muscat Airport Free Zone will span a 3.3 million sqm area and be devoted to e-commerce, manufacturing and packaging industries, along with storage for air freight.

The project will also see a 200,000 sqm logistics area for air freight services, mixed-used projects such as offices for airlines and other economic sectors. Arabian Business also reported the area will include a specialised emergency hospitality.

The 192,000 sqm hospitality zone will house duty-free shops, offices for travel companies and a number of hotels.

The National Aviation Strategy 2030, launched by the Ministry of Transport, aims to strengthen Oman’s economy by improving the aviation industry.


