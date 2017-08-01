Saudi Arabia suspends visas for pilgrims

Hospitality
News
Saudi Arabia suspends visas for pilgrims
Umrah attracts tens of thousands of Muslims from around the world each month
Published: 27 February 2020 - 7:30 a.m.

Saudi Arabia has suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mekkah. According to sister publication Arabian Business, the decision was made over fears of the coronavirus.

The government is "suspending entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque temporarily", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Umrah attracts tens of thousands of Muslims from around the world each month.

Arabian Business noted that though cases of the virus within China have dropped, there has been a spike across the rest of Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Within the region, Iran has emerged as one of the worst impacted areas. Following a surge in reports, Kuwait and Bahrain airports both suspended all Iranian operations earlier this week.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saipem: Coronavirus emergency situation report
    No OPEC decision on oil cuts yet: Saudi energy minister
      Saudi Aramco will more than double its projects portfolio in 2022
        Former Saudi energy minister Al Falih appointed as investment minister
          ADNOC plans to be one of the least carbon-intensive oil and gas producers

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
              Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
                  Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                    Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader