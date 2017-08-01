Seaside Finolhu joins Design Hotels portfolio

Seaside Finolhu joins Design Hotels portfolio
Seaside Finolhu comprises 125 beach villas, ranging from one or two bedrooms
Published: 27 February 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Seaside Finolhu has become the first Maldivian resort to join the Design Hotels portfolio.

Recognising a property’s style, environmentalism and quality, Design Hotels collates some of the finest boutique and design-focused hotels from around the globe.

Operated by the German hotel company, Seaside Finolhu comprises 125 beach villas, ranging from one or two bedrooms. The property also boasts four F&B venues, a spa and a wellness facility, along with expansive beaches.

Seaside Collection managing partner and owner Gregor Garlach said: "Our vision for Seaside Finolhu is to bring a modern, bright, open sense of feeling where travellers can experience special moments and enjoy themselves. We’re proud to be recognised internationally as a member of Design Hotels, not to mention being the first and only Maldives resort in their list. We look forward to improving constantly and transforming Finolhu to align with the Seaside Collection brand.”

Currently the resort is undergoing a large-scale refurbishment project slated for a Q2 2020 completion. The property explained “[the project] will develop its distinctive barefoot chic atmosphere that combines Maldivian-inspired touches with ultra-luxury modernity.”
