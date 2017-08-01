Sharjah Ruler visits Aijada entertainment complex

Hospitality
News
Sharjah Ruler visits Aijada entertainment complex
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah
Published: 27 February 2020 - 12:15 p.m.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah has launched Madar at Alijada, an entertainment complex within the emirate.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported after unveiling the official plaque outside the Aljada Discovery Centre, the Ruler toured the main attractions and various zones and facilities across Madar’s 600,000 sqft park.

Developer Arada opened the space; Madar at Alijada feeds into the larger Alijada project in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “Today, we are taking a new step in the march of Sharjah, defined by development, prosperity and civilizational, architectural, cultural, and scientific renaissance.”

Alijada is a 24 million sqft mixed-use entertainment and lifestyle destination which was first launched in September 2017.
