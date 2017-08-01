Valor Hospitality co-founder leaves company

Valor Hospitality Partners, which owns and operates more than 80 hotels globally has announced its co-founder and managing partner of its MEA division has stepped down.

Graham Wood has left the company to join South Africa’s Sun International Casinos and Resorts as COO.

Valor Hospitality global co-founder and CEO Euan McGlashan said: “Graham and Valor previously contracted with Sun International Casinos and Resorts to assist its hotels division, and they offered him a permanent senior position as a result of his outstanding work.”

McGlashan added: “Valor is fully supportive of his move; we’re honoured one of our senior partners’ talent was recognised and wish Graham enormous success in his new endeavor. We look forward to continuing a long, productive relationship with Graham and Sun International Casinos and Resorts.”

Following Wood’s exit, the hospitality company announced a large executive restructuring of the company. Michael Pownall, Tony Romer-Lee and McGlashan have entered new roles in the company to help its recent increase in operational signings.

Pownall, co-founder and managing partner, Africa & Middle East, will head global branded operations.

Romer-Lee, co-founder and managing partner, Africa & Middle East, will now oversee Spier Wine Farm and the company’s luxury boutique, and game reserves and lodges.

McGlashan, with his global support team, will dedicate more time leading business development efforts in Africa.

Other appointments include Willie Williams as DOSM and Joep Schoof as director of operations.

“This leadership revamp comes during a momentous time with Valor’s recent signings, including the new 131-room voco™ The Bank, Rosebank with IHG, and Marriott’s 1,000-room dual-branded AC and Residence Inn in Ras-Al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates,” said McGlashan.