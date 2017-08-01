Waldorf Astoria DIFC spa launches ladies deal

Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria DIFC has announced it will run a ladies afternoon at its spa every Saturday.

The Ladies Afternoon comprises a 30-minute massage, along with a 30-minute experience in a sway bed, floatation tank or Tibetan singing bowl. The afternoon also provides complimentary sparkling drinks, free-flowing tea and a side of dry nuts and fruits.

Guests will be given complimentary access to the five-star property’s fitness centre, as well as a 10% discount at its Peacock Alley Lounge & Bar F&B venue.

Starting on February 29, the experience will run from 3pm to 7pm, priced at AED199 per person. Visitors will also be given an additional AED150 spa voucher as they are leaving.