White Beach at Atlantis announces Sunkissed Beach Brunch
Running from 1pm to 5pm, the brunch also includes pool and beach access
Published: 27 February 2020 - 10 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

White Beach at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai has introduced its Sunkissed Beach Brunch, an F&B and entertainment event.

Taking place every Saturday from February 29, the brunch is a four-hour party featuring food stations, a live grill, BBQ stations and live entertainment. DJs, musicians, dancers and magicians will come together to bring tribal music to guests.

Dishes include waffles with chocolate, caramel and cream, or crab eggs benedict with hollandaise sauce, along with ceviches, salads and tartares. Mains include seabass, grilled octopus, roasted beef with truffle mash and burrata and truffle pizzetta.

The culinary event is priced at AED249 with soft drinks or AED299 and AED349 with house drinks for ladies and men respectively.

Running from 1pm to 5pm, the brunch also includes pool and beach access.


