Ras Al Khaimah received 1.12 million tourists in 2019

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah recorded 1.12 million tourist arrivals in 2019, marking a 4% increase compared to 2018.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) added that RevPAR in RAK hotels was among the highest in region, coming in at US$114.90.

The hospitality sector also performed well in occupancy rates in 2019, averaging at 74%.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, the emirate’s strong 2019 was spurred by events such as the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, the Half Marathon, Tough Mudder and the UAE Tour.

Arabian Business reported that RAK’s MICE sector was a large contribution to the number of arrivals.

Russia, India, Poland and Kazakhstan all saw double digit increases as tourist source markets compared to 2018 figures.

RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips said: : “2019 was a positive year for Ras Al Khaimah, as we saw increased footfall from key markets resulting in the overall arrival growth of almost 4%.”

Phillips added: “Ras Al Khaimah is in the midst of its three-year destination strategy which aims to broaden its reach through increased segmentation. A key focus has been on higher yield visitors such as MICE delegates, as well as prioritising sustainable nature-based adventure and culture driven activities and experiences.”

RAKTDA revealed it is eyeing to achieve 1.5 million visitors by 2021, with the emirate currently having a pipeline of 6,200 rooms.