Ras Al Khaimah received 1.12 million tourists in 2019

Hospitality
News
Ras Al Khaimah received 1.12 million tourists in 2019
RAKTDA revealed it is eyeing to achieve 1.5 million visitors by 2021
Published: 28 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah recorded 1.12 million tourist arrivals in 2019, marking a 4% increase compared to 2018.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) added that RevPAR in RAK hotels was among the highest in region, coming in at US$114.90.

The hospitality sector also performed well in occupancy rates in 2019, averaging at 74%.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, the emirate’s strong 2019 was spurred by events such as the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, the Half Marathon, Tough Mudder and the UAE Tour.

Arabian Business reported that RAK’s MICE sector was a large contribution to the number of arrivals.

Russia, India, Poland and Kazakhstan all saw double digit increases as tourist source markets compared to 2018 figures.

RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips said: : “2019 was a positive year for Ras Al Khaimah, as we saw increased footfall from key markets resulting in the overall arrival growth of almost 4%.”

Phillips added: “Ras Al Khaimah is in the midst of its three-year destination strategy which aims to broaden its reach through increased segmentation. A key focus has been on higher yield visitors such as MICE delegates, as well as prioritising sustainable nature-based adventure and culture driven activities and experiences.”

RAKTDA revealed it is eyeing to achieve 1.5 million visitors by 2021, with the emirate currently having a pipeline of 6,200 rooms.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etihad Cargo bolsters sales services in US, Europe and Asia
    BASF partners with SAP consulting leader Seidor on 22-country business transformation project
      Masdar CEO honored with International Energy Diplomacy Person of the Year Award
        Great Lakes Investment and Trade Conference discusses economic prospects of Africa
          Dubai Maritime City completes over 25% of Phase 1 infrastructure for commercial development

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at ME Dubai
              Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
                  Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                    Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020