Rove Hotels named as official partner of Middle East Film & Comic Con

Lifestyle hotel brand Rove Hotels has been announced as the official hotel partner of the upcoming Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC).

As hotel partner, the brand will run a number of experiences which embrace pop culture, while also offering deals for MEFCC attendees.

Throughout the event, the brand’s Downtown hotel will offer a MEFCC room stay deal. The package includes VIP tickets at MEFCC, along with a two-night stay in a double room. The deal also includes meet & greet vouchers at the event, fast-track access to all areas of MEFCC and a swag bag for guests.

The deal is priced at AED1,950 for both nights.

The same property is also running a 20% discount of all of its stays between March 5 and 8, even for those not attending the Comic Con.

MEFCC takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 5 to 7, primed to become the region’s largest celebration of pop culture.