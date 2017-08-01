Saudi Arabia stops issuing tourist visas across Europe and Asia

Hospitality
News
Saudi Arabia stops issuing tourist visas across Europe and Asia
Italy, Korea and Japan are three of the worst-hit areas by the virus outside of China
Published: 28 February 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism announced over the weekend it has temporarily stopped issuing visas to people in certain countries across Europe and Asia.

In an attempt to control the spread of the deadly Coronavirus and thwart off an outbreak in the Kingdom, KSA will stop issuing tourist visas to people from China, Italy, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Kazakhstan.

The decision applies to the Arab state’s electronic visas and its visa-on-arrival. In addition, tourist visas given to citizens of these countries before the ban will become temporarily void.

Countries outside of this list will still be allowed entry in Saudi, though they may not enter the holy cities of Makkah or Medinah.

"These procedures are temporary and are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent authorities," a spokesman for the ministry said.

Italy, Korea and Japan are three of the worst-hit areas by the virus outside of China. According to the World Health Organisation’s Situation Report 40, Korea currently has 3,150 total cases of COVID-19, while Japan has 230. Italy has the most cases of the virus of any European country, clocking in at 888.

According to the Situation Report, KSA does not have any cases. Its strict visa issuing freeze follows an announcement it has also stopped issuing visas to pilgrims to the holy cities.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saudi’s Al Kifah and Spain’s Grupotec form JV to advance renewable energy
    Rosewood Hotel Group announces strongest pipeline in its history
      Hyatt to open 756-key hotel in Makkah
        ADNOC hosts youth circle at its Umm Lulu offshore platform as it focuses on the future
          PKN ORLEN licenses Honeywell technology for new phenol complex in Poland

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
              Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                  Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
                    Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences