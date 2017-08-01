Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque saw 6.6 million visitors in 2019

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque recorded more than 6.6 million visitors in 2019 according to figures released by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC).

Of the 6,656,818 visitors, the Centre noted that visitors from India lead the top ten countries visiting the mosque, with a total of 879,049, followed by China (704,680), Russia (234,849), Germany (193,234), and France (155,223).

Tourists were the largest demographic visiting the site, registering at 4,132,309 visitors. Worshippers meanwhile were at 1,562,149 individuals and fasting guests were at 891,860.

SZGMC noted 81% of all visitors were tourists and 19% were UAE residents. According to the Centre, most visitors were aged between 25 and 35 years old.

Operated by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the mosque is sponsored and monitored by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Centre explained the mosque is envisioned to be a landmark representing the UAE’s culture and standing as a tolerant state.