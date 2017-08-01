General Mills announces Saudi expansion plan

Ahead of Gulfood later this month, US food manufacturer General Mills has announced plans to grow its distribution networks across Saudi Arabia.
In collaboration with Saudi-based Ahmad A. Abed Trading Co., the company will increase its supply of Pillsbury foodservice products and ingredients throughout the country.
General Mills will provide ingredients and raw materials for the baking industry, including mixes for cream cakes, sponge cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, pancakes, crepes and waffles.
Bought by General Mills in 2001, Pillsbury has been in operation for more than 150 years, supplying frozen doughs, flower and mixes to more than 100 countries.
The partnership capitalises on the growing foodservice market in the Kingdom. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is expected to grow to a US$31.6 billion value by 2024, equating to a 5.9% annual growth rate.
Ahmad Abdulwahab Abed Trading Establishment business and product development manager, Mohanad Ahmed Abed said: “We are proud to be supplying the Saudi market with Pillsbury baking products under the General Mills umbrella. We have an ambitious vision for the MENA region, where we look forward to channelling our extensive expertise and professionalism in manufacturing baked goods, desserts, and other food products.”
“Ahmad Abdulwahab Abed Manufacturing (Bakemate) has successfully embraced technology, achieving the highest levels of quality. The Ahmad Abdulwahab Abed Trading Establishment offers best-in-class products and services in Saudi Arabia – particularly, baking ingredients. We have established 13 distribution networks across 13 cities and 30 retail establishments in the country (Moltaqa Alkhabbazeen),” Abed continued.
Gulfood is set to take place later this month in the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 16 to 20.
Published: 3 February 2020 - 12:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff