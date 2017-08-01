Hilton appoints cluster commercial director for RAK hotels

Ninoslav Vidovic
Published: 3 February 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Hilton has hired Ninoslav Vidovic as cluster commercial director for Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa and Hilton Garden Inn.

In his role, Vidovic will redefine the commercial strategy for both hotels, he will expected to improve the brand image of the hotels by showing them as all-encompassing lifestyle destinations. He must also cater to both a local and international audience across F&B, sport, health and experience-led sectors.

Holding more than 20 years of experience, Vidovic was previously cluster director of sales for Hilton in Prague; in the role he expanded market reach towards South America, Asia and Commonwealth of Independent States countries. He also helped Hilton’s position in North America and helped secure large events in the region.

Speaking on his move to RAK, Vivovic shared: “I’m excited to join the team in Ras Al Khaimah and make the move to the UAE. My experience and network will complement the Hilton cluster and the destination so I’m looking forward to this new challenge. The UAE is a place I have always been interested in, especially as a career move, as it is one of the biggest hospitality innovation playgrounds in the world”.
