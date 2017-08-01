Interactive dinner show launched at Taj Dubai's Billionaire Mansion

A special dinner show featuring “fantastic creatures and explosive dance shows” has launched at Billionaire Mansion.

The concept at Taj Dubai, created by former Formula One boss Flavio Briatore, will showcase Sauvage every Wednesday and Saturday from 9pm.

Guests are swept through the interactive evening as the show envelops around them with using lights, colours, and music to weave an exciting performance.

While the energetic performers continue the story to the rhythm of the drums, diners will be able to enjoy Billionaire Mansion’s Italian and Japanese menus featuring everything from pizzas and pastas to wagyu beef tacos and wasabi prawns.