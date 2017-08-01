ME Dubai pledges to uphold sustainable initiatives

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 February 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
ME Dubai, the first ME by Meliá property in the region, has announced its plans to be a sustainability-minded hotel.

In line with the UAE Vision 2021, the five-star hotel promises to be a zero-plastic hotel, aiming to use stainless steel water bottles and dispensers throughout the hotel. Similarly all rooms will be fitted with glass water bottles instead of plastic.

Other plans include an environmentally-conscious waste management programme, energy saving across lighting and climate control in the hotel and a strict recycling policy.

ME by Meliá highlighted it was named the most sustainable hotel company in the world by the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Looking at factors based on economic, social and environmental criteria, Meliá Hotel International was given the highest score in the travel and tourism industry.

ME Dubai GM, Stefan Viard noted: “Sustainability is an intrinsic part of our business, and as a property that is part of the most sustainable hotel company in the world it’s important for us to demonstrate ME Dubai’s commitment to a long-term goal. We understand that travel and tourism are key drivers for social and economic development in the UAE, and we are committed to contributing positive impact through our initiatives.”
