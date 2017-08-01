Radisson Hotel Group plans triple opening in Turkey

Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled its plan to open three hotels in Turkey this year.
Radisson Hotel President Beyazit Istanbul will open in the second quarter of this year, comprising a spa, ballroom facility and a close proximity to the Grand Bazaar, Hagia Sophia and Topkapi Palace.
Located closely and opening within a similar timeframe, Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet will house four F&B venues. Following it will be the opening of Radisson Hotel İzmir Aliağa.
The Izmir-located hotel will sit within a key industrial oil and gas area; it will include several meeting areas, along with spa and fitness facilities.
Radisson Hotel Group executive VP & chief development officer, Elie Younes said: “Radisson Hotel Group’s strong commitment to the Turkish market continues to grow with over 30 properties in Turkey. Radisson Hotel Group is the largest operator in the upper upscale segment in Istanbul. We pride ourselves with the quality of our people, partners and brands.”
Published: 3 February 2020 - 1:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff