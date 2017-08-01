Royal Tulip Muscat hotel opens its doors

Al Kalbani Group has announced the opening of the five-star Royal Tulip Muscat hotel.
Manged by Louvre Hotels Group in cooperation with Julnar Tourism LLC, the property adds to a portfolio of more than 1,500 hotels across 54 countries.
The modern hotel features 260 rooms, along with three F&B venues and a fourth opening soon which will specialise in steaks and burgers. Other facilities include a rooftop pool, a fitness centre, Jacuzzi, steam room sauna and a spa slated for opening later this year.
For MICE travellers, the eight-floor property houses six meeting rooms.
Hotelier Middle East first covered the property in 2015, the hotel was reported to cost US$78 million at that time.
Royal Tulip Muscat GM, Kay Wolfel explained: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Royal Tulip Muscat hotel. The addition of our luxury hotel contributes to the growing hospitality sector in the Sultanate of Oman. Royal Tulip Muscat will cater to business travellers, families and individuals seeking a unique hospitality experience set within the heart of Muscat. Our doors are open and we look forward to welcoming you.”
Published: 3 February 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff