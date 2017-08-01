Royal Tulip Muscat hotel opens its doors

Hospitality
News
Royal Tulip Muscat hotel opens its doors
The hotel was reported to cost US$78 million
Published: 3 February 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Al Kalbani Group has announced the opening of the five-star Royal Tulip Muscat hotel.

Manged by Louvre Hotels Group in cooperation with Julnar Tourism LLC, the property adds to a portfolio of more than 1,500 hotels across 54 countries.

The modern hotel features 260 rooms, along with three F&B venues and a fourth opening soon which will specialise in steaks and burgers. Other facilities include a rooftop pool, a fitness centre, Jacuzzi, steam room sauna and a spa slated for opening later this year.

For MICE travellers, the eight-floor property houses six meeting rooms.

Hotelier Middle East first covered the property in 2015, the hotel was reported to cost US$78 million at that time.

Royal Tulip Muscat GM, Kay Wolfel explained: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Royal Tulip Muscat hotel. The addition of our luxury hotel contributes to the growing hospitality sector in the Sultanate of Oman. Royal Tulip Muscat will cater to business travellers, families and individuals seeking a unique hospitality experience set within the heart of Muscat. Our doors are open and we look forward to welcoming you.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dow wins two 2020 BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence Group
    Oman’s oil income up by 2.1% in Q2 2019, despite overall weaker GDP
      PDO drills 1,000th well at Marmul
        Emerson introduces new level switches to optimise operations and increase safety in solids applications
          ExxonMobil earns $5.7bn in Q4-2019,

            More related galleries

            Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
              Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                  Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall