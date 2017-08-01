Swiss-Belhotel International plans GCC expansion

Swiss-Belhotel International has laid out plans to open a further four hotels in the GCC in the H1 2020.
The properties will be spread across Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, with the first of these opening having taken place already with the Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait.
Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait’s opening marked the brand’s debut in the country. The four-star hotel features a pool, a fitness centre, MICE facilities and an all-day dining restaurant.
Following the Kuwait debut is the Swiss-Belinn Muscat to open later this month. The three-star hotel will feature 128 rooms, along with F&B venues, MICE spaces and co-working areas.
Next will be the Grand Swiss-Belresort Seef Bahrain opening in the second quarter of the year. Once complete, the five-star hotel will comprise 193 rooms, three meeting areas, a ballroom, a salon, spa, health club and outdoor pool.
Also opening in Q2 will be the Swiss-Belsuites Admiral located in Juffair, Bahrain. The hotel will be 10 km from the airport and will house two F&B venues, along with a meeting room with the latest technology for business professionals.
The announcements were made during a tour of the GCC by Swiss-Belhotel International chairman and president, Gavin, M Faull and SVP, operations and development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Laurent A. Voivenel.
Faull explained: “Swiss-Belhotel International’s growth and performance are testament to the strength of our compelling brands. We are delivering on our commitments to owners and guests and are thrilled to enter new destinations in the GCC at this existing time when the region is all set to witness some of the biggest events in history.”
Voivenel continued: “We are excited to expand our footprint further in the region with such stunning properties. Responding to the evolving preferences and lifestyle of travellers, our new hotels have been designed to offer unique and memorable experiences. We are confident our distinct hospitality, powerful global network and efficient management of resources will drive outstanding value for our owners and guests.”
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than 145 hotels, resorts and projects located in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Bahrain, Egypt, Georgia, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Tanzania.
Swiss-Belhotel International plans GCC expansion
Published: 3 February 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
