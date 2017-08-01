Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens announces three-day party

A year since it opened its doors, Zabeel House by Jumeriah, The Greens is celebrating with a three-day party.
Held at Lah Lah F&B venue, the party will run between February 6 and 8 and take place primarily at the outdoor terrace.
The terrace will feature a food truck serving Asian cuisine, along with pop-up bars, shisha areas and live music.
On February 6, the venue will serve canapes such as chicken yakitori, beef rending and Singapore noodles. There will also be beers and wines served to guests, along with a live DJ playing throughout the evening.
February 7 will be an RnB-themed brunch event. Running from 2pm to 5pm, guests can enjoy a range of Pan-Asian and Eastern-inspired dishes. The brunch will be priced at AED299 with soft drinks, moving up to AED375 for house drinks and AED450 for premium drinks.
A post-brunch package will be offered afterwards, consisting of five beverages for AED150.
On the final day, the venue will run a family-orientated event, featuring children’s shows, a bouncy castle and arts and craft experiences. Live BBQ stations will be installed to prepare ribs, lamb, and grilled wings. The BBQ brunch will cost AED275, inclusive of house drinks.
Published: 3 February 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff