Caterer Middle East launches Women in F&B Power List

Do you know a woman from the F&B industry who deserves recognition?
Published: 4 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
For the first time, sister publication Caterer Middle East is set to highlight 25 of the most influential women in the industry.

Caterer Middle East's Power 50 list is one of the most anticipated and respected industry viewpoints, but has suffered from a lack of women featuring on it – although their number did double from 2018 to 2019.

There’s still a lack of awareness and appreciation around women in F&B for a number of reasons and Caterer hope to change this with its Women in F&B Power List which will be released in the March issue of the magazine.

You can nominate yourself or someone else for a place on the list by clicking here.

It’s timed to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, where the entire world celebrates the work done by the female half of the population – including Caterer which released this video last year.

Please get nominating and let’s showcase some of the amazing talent in the region.

