Checking In: Address Sky View

Standing 260 metres tall, the Address Sky View was designed by the architects behind the Burj Khalifa. The property, which ofﬁcially opened last month, has a stunning sky bridge connecting two towers, 169 hotel rooms and 551 residential apartments.



And...relax

Situated high up on level 54 to offer awe-inspiring views of the city, The Spa at Address Sky View provides an inimitable wellness experience. Deeply rejuvenating and beauty-enhancing treatments are administered in a setting of stillness and tranquillity.



Offering relief and reprieve, the bespoke treatments here feature the ﬁ nest nature-based products. An opulent welcome area greets guests and sets a peaceful tone for the rest of the experience that follows in dedicated treatment rooms, as guests enjoy the beneﬁts of aromatherapy, hydrotherapy and traditional hammam rituals amidst surfaces that range from antique black forest marble to light oak.



To infinity

The hotel houses an infinity pool on its instantly recognisable sky deck where guests can take in sweeping views of the city skyline. There is a sun lounging area with private cabanas, a pool bar with pool seating and dry deck seating, where beverages and light bites are served.



Have a ball

The Address Sky View Ballroom is the biggest of its kind in Downtown Dubai. The space can seat up to 950 guests and has the flexibility to be divided into two distinct spaces if a smaller venue is needed. Multiple seating configurations ensure the versatility of the space. The venue is suited to MICE delegates who will have access to the latest technology to produce presentations, while wedding and event planners can draw on the property's culinary team for banquets.



Fast Fact

There are 13 Address properties in the pipeline, which include the brand’s foray into resort and island-based hotels. Locations include Fujairah, Sharjah, Makkah, Istanbul and the Maldives.