Day in the Life: Floral artist, Fairmont Dubai

His client roster includes the Cannes Film Festival, Burj Al Arab, Bill Gates' Villa Marilyn and House of Dior in Paris, in addition to multiple five-star properties located in Dubai, Macau and Hong Kong.
At Fairmont Dubai, Cedric Amani is tasked with ensuring that the public areas and all other venues which, depending on the occasion, require any form of floral design, are instantly 'Instagrammable'
6:00am: As I travel a lot between Dubai, Hong Kong and Macau, I tend to be an early bird and maximise my day by kicking it off as early as possible. I open up my laptop, reply to the most urgent emails first and from there plan and build my day. I usually visit Dubai for two continuous weeks and during that time, Fairmont Dubai is my home away from home.
[[{"fid":"77985","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]
8:00am: After having a strong breakfast at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, I conduct a meeting with my in-house design team.
8:30am: Following the team meeting, we replace the ﬂoral design in the lobby, which is a centrepiece at the heart of the hotel and of crucial importance to me. It’s like a business card for the property, as it’s the ﬁrst thing guests see when stepping into the hotel. An interesting fact about the lobby at Fairmont Dubai is that we’re able to change the colour of the ceiling lights to match the colour of the ﬂowers. If the ﬂower arrangement consists of purple roses, we would change the ceiling lights to purple.
10:30am: Meetings with suppliers take place throughout the day and take up most of my time. Some of them can provide us new ﬂower vases and some suppliers are keen to showcase innovative objects, which can be used in building new ﬂ oral centrepieces for the lobby.
2:30pm: In the afternoon I sit with Fairmont Dubai’s general manager, to brainstorm and discuss the upcoming key festivities and tailored ﬂ oral decorations to complement those occasions – from festive season, to Valentine’s Day, Easter and Ramadan.
4:00pm: The hours often pass by often so fast that I don’t have time for lunch earlier than 3pm or 4pm, during which I am also thinking of new ideas on how to enhance the hotel’s venues and delight our guests with innovative floral designs.
[[{"fid":"77986","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]
6:45pm: Before leaving for the day, I stop by the lobby one last time, to ensure all the flowers are in excellent shape, followed by a catch-up with our team at the flower shop.
10:30pm: After reading a good book or just gazing at the city lights overlooking the Dubai skyline from my comfortable room, I call it a night.
Day in the Life: Floral artist, Fairmont Dubai
Published: 4 February 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff