Oyo predicts 25% growth in business travel from India

Indian hospitality chain Oyo Homes & Hotels UAE has made a prediction for a 25% increase in Indian business travellers entering Dubai.
Sister publication Arabian Business reported the news, revealing the company saw an 18% increase in business travellers from India during January.
Oyo Hotels & Homes UAE country head, Pranav Mehta said: “As per recent reports, Dubai’s tourism industry closed a successful decade by the end of 2019, welcoming an all-time high 16.73 million international overnight visitors.”
In December last year, Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) took two awards on behalf of the emirate. The awards named Dubai as the world’s leading business travel destination and the world’s leading MICE destination.
Mehta continued: “India was one of the six top source markets with close to two million travellers visiting Dubai. This further reinforces the fact Dubai is growing as a must-visit destination for Indian tourists.”
Oyo currently manages more than 15,000 rooms across the United Arab Emirates, serving close to 200,000 guests.
Published: 4 February 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff