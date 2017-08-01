The H Dubai has appointed Sophie Blondel as general manager.
In her role, Blondel will oversee the strategic operations of the five-star property, expected to bring profitability and returns on investments.
She will also be expected to lead the team of the 236-key hotel in maintaining guest satisfaction and hotel image.
Holding close to two decades of experience, Blondel was previously the cluster hotel manager at two InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) properties. During this time she oversaw the Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island and the Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island property.
She has also worked at Radisson, Sofitel and Thon Hotels across a number of positions.
H Hospitality Collection CEO, Claudio Capaccioll said: “We are delighted to have Sophie joining our team at The H Dubai. With the influx of visitors to Dubai as the city prepares for the Expo 2020 opening, we see Sophie apply her strong leadership skills to lead the property attain new heights.”
Speaking about her hire, Blondel explained: “The H Dubai property is striking, and I am very excited to be part of the vibrant team and oversee the operations of this property which has a long-standing reputation for its friendly service, good F&B offerings and superb facilities. Along with my team, we will focus on providing a unique and personalized experience to all our guests and strengthen the hotel’s prominent position within the local and international markets.”
The H Dubai names general manager
Published: 4 February 2020 - 10 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff