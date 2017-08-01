The H Dubai names general manager

Hospitality
News
The H Dubai names general manager
Sophie Blondel
Published: 4 February 2020 - 10 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The H Dubai has appointed Sophie Blondel as general manager.

In her role, Blondel will oversee the strategic operations of the five-star property, expected to bring profitability and returns on investments.

She will also be expected to lead the team of the 236-key hotel in maintaining guest satisfaction and hotel image.

Holding close to two decades of experience, Blondel was previously the cluster hotel manager at two InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) properties. During this time she oversaw the Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island and the Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island property.

She has also worked at Radisson, Sofitel and Thon Hotels across a number of positions.

H Hospitality Collection CEO, Claudio Capaccioll said: “We are delighted to have Sophie joining our team at The H Dubai. With the influx of visitors to Dubai as the city prepares for the Expo 2020 opening, we see Sophie apply her strong leadership skills to lead the property attain new heights.”

Speaking about her hire, Blondel explained: “The H Dubai property is striking, and I am very excited to be part of the vibrant team and oversee the operations of this property which has a long-standing reputation for its friendly service, good F&B offerings and superb facilities. Along with my team, we will focus on providing a unique and personalized experience to all our guests and strengthen the hotel’s prominent position within the local and international markets.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

AVB ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS 2020 SHORTLIST: Best Airline
    Egypt's young video editor Ahmed Hafez
      E-commerce and digitisation dominate the Leaders in Logistics Summit talks
        Etihad Cargo renews WFS global handling framework
          UAE-SirajPower commissions solar panels for DP World’s residential project in Jafza

            More related galleries

            Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
              Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Saii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
                    Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue