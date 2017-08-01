UAE-based hotel hospitality company Time Hotels has announced the opening of Time Express Hotel Al Khan.
The three-star property marks the company’s debut of its Express brand. Designed for both business and leisure travellers, the 55 key hotel spreads across five floors and includes five suites equipped with kitchenettes.
Facilities include an all-day dining venue, a rooftop pool, a fitness centre, a prayer room and two conference rooms to be used for a variety of events.
Situated with travellers in mind, the hotel is 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport, 20 minutes from the Sharjah International Airport and 15 minutes from the Al Khan Beach.
The opening of the Sharjah hotel feeds into Time’s expansion efforts currently; the company has plans for openings across Dubai, the wider UAE and countries such as Egypt.
Time Hotels CEO, Mohamed Awadalla said: “This is a very exciting chapter in Time Hotels’ history as we open our first property under Time Express Hotels – our newest hotel brand in the Time portfolio.
Awadalla added: “2020 is set to be a busy year for Time Hotels with several properties due to come online over the next 12 months. We have been very strategic with our upcoming openings, identifying and assessing demand within the market and working to implement the most suitable brand from the Time portfolio that best matches that demand.”
Time Express Hotel Al Khan in Sharjah announces opening
Published: 4 February 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff